The Cure’s drummer taking part in charity bike ride to honour long-time crew member

The Cure’s Jason Cooper has announced he will be taking part in a charity bike ride in memory of long-serving crew member Paul ‘Ricky’ Welton.

Welton suffered a heart attack in 2019 while on tour with The Cure and died in hospital a few days later.

The British Heart Foundation’s London To Brighton Bike Ride will start at London’s Clapham Common on June 19 and, 54 miles later, will finish on Brighton seafront.

“I’m riding the London To Brighton Bike Ride for the British Heart Foundation in memory of my dear departed drum technician [Ricky] who died of a heart attack”, Jason told BBC Radio 5 Live. “We shared lots of moments, he was just wonderful to have on stage and I could always depend on him. Ricky is dearly missed.”

“The BHF hope to raise £2.8 million from the event, which will see 14,000 riders taking part. They spend millions of pounds to fund lifesaving research and it is such a worthy cause.”

Lee Sumner, London To Brighton Event Manager, added: “Jason and The Cure have experienced first-hand the devastating consequences of heart and circulatory diseases with the death of their beloved member Ricky. It’s so inspiring to hear how passionate Jason is about making a difference by taking on the London to Brighton Bike Ride.

“I wish Jason the very best of luck on event day, along with the other 14,000 riders taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride. It’s thanks to people like him that the British Heart Foundation can continue to fund science projects that will help to save and improve lives of people with heart and circulatory conditions.”

It comes after Cooper took part in DrumathonLIVE 2022 alongside Coldplay’s Will Champion and former Elbow drummer Richard Jupp last month, to raise funds and awareness for a host of charities

Meanwhile, after teasing the band’s long-awaited “merciless” new record – Robert Smith revealed to NME earlier this year that one of them would be released “real very soon” and would be called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’.

Since then, Smith has confirmed the record will be released before their October tour.