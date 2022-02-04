The Cure’s Robert Smith gives update on band’s upcoming new album

Robert Smith has given an update on The Cure‘s upcoming new album.

Taking to Twitter, Smith said that the group will be performing songs from their new album the next time they play.

He explained: “We will be performing songs from a new album when we next play…or we won’t be playing at all! And I really want to play…so that means…”

He continued: “It means my desire to release a new album is overwhelming!”

In 2020, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell described the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ as the band’s “most intense, saddest and most emotional record” yet.

Speaking to NME the previous year, frontman Smith said The Cure were looking to finish their “merciless” new album that year. He said the project had the working title of ‘Live From The Moon’ and explained that it was one of three new Cure albums in the works.

Robert Smith then revealed at the NME Awards 2020 that “there are only really two [new records]”, calling the reported third instalment “literally just an hour of noise”.

“The first one will definitely be out,” he told NME. “We’re just wrapping it up now, it’s going to be mixed. Until it’s out, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out, more than anybody else – trust me.”

Earlier this week, The Cure added a third London date to their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour.

The group are due to hit the road this October for a lengthy run of European concerts, which wraps up on November 28 in Paris.

In December, the band will make stop-offs in Dublin and Belfast before returning to the UK for gigs in Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Cardiff. The Cure are then set to headline The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 11, 12 and 13.

Tickets for The Cure’s extra Wembley concert went on general sale at 10am GMT today (February 4). You can purchase yours here.

Chvrches and Smith will also be performing their acclaimed collaboration ‘How Not To Drown‘ from Chvrches’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’ at this year’s NME awards. This will be the first time the Scottish electro-pop trio have ever performed the track live with the iconic Cure frontman and previous Godlike Genius winner.

“Getting to work with Robert on ‘Screen Violence’ was incredible, and we’re really excited to finally be able to play ‘How Not To Drown’ live with him,” said Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. “Releasing an album in this time period has been surreal, in good ways and bad, because the pandemic landscape is so different. We’ve never even met Robert in real life, so the NME Awards will be a real red letter day.”