The Cure’s Robert Smith is selling special artwork for charity

The Cure’s Robert Smith is selling a piece of special artwork for the Heart Research UK charity.

The piece of artwork, entitled ‘I WILL KISS YOU FOREVER…’, was originally created last year for the charity’s annual anonymous heART project, which invites a number of artists and celebrities to create original art on an A5 postcard anonymously, with buyers only discovering the identity of the creator upon purchasing.

Now, Smith’s artwork created for the project, which sold for over £5,000 at the one-off event, is being reproduced and sold on eBay, with all proceeds again going to Heart Research UK.

After high demand for the artwork, A4 and A3 prints are now being sold for £25 and £50 respectively. They will be on sale from March 1-14 before being printed to order. You can get your copy here.

A4 (£25) & A3 (£50) FINE ART PRINTS OF MY 2020 #ANONARTPROJECT PIECE 'I WILL KISS YOU FOREVER… ' WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BUY BETWEEN 1ST–14TH MARCH FOLLOW THIS LINK TO BUY YOURS: https://t.co/I2TExLyOxE… – THANK YOU! @heartresearchuk @DONOTLINKINUPPERCASE — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) March 1, 2021

The anonymous heART project held its annual exhibition last October for one day only at Northern Ballet in Leeds, with the proceeds going towards funding research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

Of the sale, Smith said: “More than a quarter of all deaths in the UK are caused by heart and circulatory disease – I have very sadly seen too many friends and family fall victim over the years. “Continuing support for research into the understanding and treatment of coronary heart disease is absolutely vital – for everyone.

“Before the anonymous heART project, I hadn’t picked up paint with purpose for almost 30 years. My favourite creative medium has always been sound, but making these has inspired me to start drawing again.

“I’m so thrilled to be able to support a charity that means a lot to me, and also share a little bit of myself with The Cure’s passionate and generous fanbase.”

Last year, Smith revealed that three new Cure albums are currently in the works, and hinted that one of those records could be released before the end of 2020, though the release never materialised.