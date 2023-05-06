The Cure’s Robert Smith mocks Coronation as his anti-monarchy views go viral

The Cure’s Robert Smith has shared a cartoon on social media, poking fun at the Coronation of King Charles III.

Created by artist First Dog On The Moon, the cartoon depicts “royal things” preparing for the Coronation, which takes place today (May 6). It also includes a parody pledge that features the line: ​​“All hail the nature arbitrary, of privilege that’s hereditary.”

“The huge cost of this ceremony could buy each British child a pony, yet distracting profligacy must calm the masses, lest we [unleash] the fury of the poor,” it continues. “Let them eat Coronation Quiche.”

Advertisement

Smith shared the cartoon on Twitter, as footage of him criticising the British Monarchy during an interview has gone viral.

Speaking to Telerama.fr in 2012, Smith said: “I fucking hate Royalty. Any kind of hereditary privilege is just wrong. It’s not just anti-democracy, it’s just inherently wrong.

“What upsets me is that some people who I’ve actually admired down the years get offered a reward by the Royal Family, by the hereditary monarchy, and they take it. They become Lord or Sir,” he continued.

“I would honestly cut off my own hands before I [accepted an honour],” he added. “Because how dare they presume that they could give me an honour. I’m much better than them. They’ve never done anything, they’re fucking idiots. I should be King.”

"they've never done anything, they're fucking idiots" it's going to be a week of total Royal mania for the #Coronation so here is Robert Smith to provide some balance 😌pic.twitter.com/aIfJKNB2Q4 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 1, 2023

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Nick Cave defended his decision to accept an invite to King Charles’ Coronation, insisting that he is “not a monarchist”.

“What I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest,” he wrote on his blog The Red Hand Files.