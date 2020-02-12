The Cure’s Robert Smith says new album will “definitely” arrive in 2020

The Cure‘s Robert Smith has said that a new album from the band will “definitely” arrive in 2020.

The goth-rock icons, who are yet to release the follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’, previously revealed that three new records were in the works.

Speaking at the 2020 NME Awards, Smith confirmed that a new record will finally see the light of day this year.

“The first one will definitely be out soon, we’re wrapping it up now and it’s going to be mixed. But until it’s completed, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out more than anyone else, trust me!”

However, his word wasn’t *exactly* final.

“I’m too old to commit to idiot things like that, wait and see,” he said.

When asked about the other two, Smith said: “There’s only two, the third thing is just me, it’s just an hour of me.”

Smith’s comments came shortly after the band won Best Festival Headliner as supported by CanO.

He said of the honour: “Thank you very much. I dressed up for this it means a lot getting an award like this, winning a live award. Thank you very much to the NME for this. We had the most fun ever last year and I’m very happy to be the singer in The Cure right now.”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances also came from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.