The Cure’s Robert Smith thinks the band’s next album will be their last

The Cure‘s Robert Smith has said he thinks the band’s next album will be the last one they do.

Earlier this month, Smith teamed up with Chvrches on a new single called ‘How Not To Drown’, the second preview from the Scottish trio’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Screen Violence’.

Speaking in a new interview alongside Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry, Smith shared a few more details about the long-awaited new album from The Cure.

“The new Cure stuff is very emotional,” Smith told The Sunday Times. “It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff.”

He then added: “And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again.”

Smith revealed towards the end of 2020 that he had spent the year working on both The Cure’s new album – set to be their first since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ – as well as his own solo album.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Smith reaffirmed the two albums, mentioning that one record is notably darker than the other.

Smith also told Lowe that he will have more updates soon. “Probably in about six weeks’ time I’ll be able to say when everything’s coming out and what we’re doing next year and everything…We were doing two albums and one of them’s very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t,” he said.

“And they’re both very close to being done. I just have to decide who’s going to mix them. That’s really all I’ve got left to do.”

In addition to his collaboration with CHVRCHES, over the past year Smith has also teamed up with Gorillaz for the track ‘Strange Timez’ and Deftones for a remix of their song ‘Teenager’.