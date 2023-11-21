The Damned announce 2024 UK tour and return of Rat Scabies

The Damned have announced a 2024 UK tour and the return of their ’80s line-up featuring drummer Rat Scabies.

The band – comprising David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray – will perform 12 shows across the UK next year, marking the first time the line-up has played together in 35 years.

The tour will open at Newcastle’s NX on December 4, followed by dates in Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Cambridge and more, before closing out the run at London’s Roundhouse on December 18.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (November 24) at 10am GMT from here. A pre-sale will also go live on Thursday (November 23) which fans can sign up for here.

Rat Scabies will rejoin the band for tours, festivals and more in 2024, who quipped in a press statement: “Be careful what you wish for.’”

Audiences will be able to expect songs from ‘Machine Gun Etiquette’, ‘The Black Album’ and ‘Strawberries’, along with favourite tracks like ‘Neat Neat Neat’, ‘New Rose’ and more.

Find the full tour schedule below.

The Damned’s 2024 UK tour dates are:

DECEMBER

4 – Newcastle, NX

5 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

6 – Manchester, Academy

8 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9 – Nottingham, Rock City

10 – Wolverhampton, Civic at The Halls

12 – Bristol, Beacon

13 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

14 – Eastbourne, Winter Garden

16 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

18 – London, Roundhouse

47 years after the release of their debut, ‘Damned Damned Damned’, The Damned released their twelfth studio album ‘Darkadelic‘ earlier this year.

Elsewhere, The Damned’s Captain Sensible recently spoke about his relationship with Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, and how the late bassist “saved” the band. “Without Lemmy and his encouragement, I don’t think we would have gone on,” he shared in an interview.