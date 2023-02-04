The Damned announce new album ‘Darkadelic’, share new single ‘The Invisible Man’

The Damned have revealed that a new album is on the way, titled ‘Darkadelic’.

Announced yesterday (February 3), the outfit marked the news by sharing a single from the forthcoming record, ‘The Invisible Man’. Staying true to their punk rock roots, the song opens with blazing drums and fuzzy guitars before changing pace about midway through. Here, they introduce gothic keys and erratic timings, with eerie vocals giving way to maniacal laughter.

The cut arrived alongside an accompanying music video, directed by British filmmaker Martin Gooch. It features clips of a scientist mixing potions in an appropriately dark laboratory, interspersed with the band performing in front of psychedelic visuals. There’s also a duo attempting to steal the apparent scientist’s secret documents. Check it out below.

‘Darkadelic’ will mark the band’s 12th studio album and follows on from 2018’s ‘Evil Spirits’. It is set for release on April 28 with preorders available here.

See the ‘Darkadelic’ tracklist below.

1. ‘The Invisible Man’

2. ‘Bad Weather Girl’

3. ‘You’re Gonna Realise’

4. ‘Beware Of The Clown’

5. ‘Western Promise’

6. ‘Wake The Dead’

7. ‘Follow Me’

8. ‘Motorcycle Man’

9. ‘Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing’

10. ‘Leader Of The Gang’

11. ‘From Your Lips’

12. ‘Roderick’

Last November, the band announced a slew of shows for the UK and Europe throughout March and April. Kicking off in Paris on March 3, they’ll hit cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic and more, before landing in the UK on March 31. The shows will then continue throughout the region until April 20, where they’ll wrap up in London. Find tickets here.

Back in October, the band’s original lineup played their first show together in more than 30 years. The English rockers had first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.