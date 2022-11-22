The Damned announce spring 2023 UK tour

The Damned have announced plans for a UK tour in spring 2023.

The rock veterans will hit the road for a series of dates kicking off in Cardiff on March 31 before taking in dates in Nottingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton, Southampton before finishing up at London’s Alexandra Palace on April 20.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am GMT on Thursday (November 24) and can be purchased here. You can view the full list of dates below.

The band have also shared a teaser trailer of potential new music in 2023.

The band’s original line-up original lineup – Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James – recently reunited to play their first reunion tour together in more than 30 years.

Their set comprised cuts from their two 1977 albums, ‘Damned Damned Damned’ and ‘Music For Pleasure’, as well as covers of The Stooges‘ ‘1970’, The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’, ‘Pills’ by Bo Diddly and The Rolling Stones‘ ‘The Last Time’.

They first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.

The band were originally slated to play this year’s Glastonbury, but were forced to cancel their appearance after a number of people in their camp contracted COVID-19, with Reef stepping into their slot.

In October, the band also released a new live LP and concert film, ‘A Night Of A Thousand Vampires: Live In London’, which was recorded at their London Palladium show in 2019.