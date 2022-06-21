The Damned cancel Glastonbury 2022 set following positive COVID-19 tests

The Damned have been forced to cancel their Glastonbury 2022 set this weekend after a number of positive COVID-19 tests were recorded in the band’s camp.

The band had been due to headline the festival’s Avalon Stage on Friday (June 24) following sets from Sugababes and Nick Mulvey.

The Damned previously told their fans on Saturday (June 18) that a member of the band had tested positive, forcing the cancellation of their planned gigs on Saturday and yesterday (June 20).

The latest update from the band has been issued this afternoon (June 21). “Further to our previous updates, there have been more positive COVID tests in the Damned camp and consequently we’re having to withdraw from all remaining June appearances, including Bath, Glastonbury and the Die Artze show in Germany,” they wrote on Twitter.

Apologies to all the fans who were looking forward to seeing The Damned, we were looking forward to seeing you all too !

Until the next time.. — The Damned (@thedamned) June 21, 2022

The Field of Avalon team have subsequently confirmed that Reef will now headline the Avalon Stage in place of The Damned.

“With massive regret, The Damned have been forced to withdraw from Glastonbury due to COVID,” organisers said in a statement. “We wish them well and look forward to welcoming them back to the Avalon Stage soon.

“We are delighted that Reef, one of the UK’s best and most respected live acts, have stepped in to close the Friday night.

“To date, the band have sold in excess of three million albums worldwide. Reef’s previous appearance on Avalon attracted the largest ever audience for a Sunday evening.”

Earlier today, The Chemical Brothers’ secret set at Glastonbury’s Arcadia was confirmed by the festival following intense rumours about their appearance.