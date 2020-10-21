The Damned to reunite original line-up for 2021 UK tour

The Damned have announced a UK tour for summer 2021 – you can see the full schedule below.

The five-piece rock outfit released their first album in a decade, ‘Evil Spirits’, in 2018, and last performed live the following year at the London Palladium.

Today (October 21), it was confirmed that the band’s original line-up – Dave Vanian, Brian James, Rat Scabies and Captain Sensible – will reunite for “one tour only” next July.

THE DAMNED original line-up will reunite for a UK tour in 2021. Founding members Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James will play four shows next July, tickets are on sale this Friday 23 Oct from https://t.co/Mnk8EztgSU pic.twitter.com/SxqwVJ84g9 — The Damned (@thedamned) October 21, 2020

Kicking off at London’s Eventim Apollo on July 9, the stint also includes appearances in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. Tickets go on general sale here at 10am this Friday (October 23).

The tour will mark The Damned’s 45th anniversary and is set to focus on material from the group’s first two LPs – ‘Damned Damned Damned’ and ‘Music For Pleasure’, both of which were released in 1977.

Drummer Rat Scabies (real name Christopher Millar) and guitarist Brian James will be appearing on stage with the group for the first time in over 25 years. Lead singer Vanian remains the only constant band member.

The Damned’s 2021 tour dates are as follows:

Fri July 09 2021 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Fri July 16 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Sat July 17 2021 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun July 18 2021 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

The London band formed in 1976 and have since released eleven studio albums, three EPs – ‘Friday 13th’ (1981), ‘The Peel Sessions’ (1986) and ‘Testify’ (1997) – as well as 15 live records.