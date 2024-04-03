The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels announce UK and European co-headline tour

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels have announced a UK and European co-headline tour for this autumn – find all the details below.

The run of joint dates is set to kick off in Paris on September 21 before the two bands head to Brussels, Den Haag, Utrecht and Berlin ahead of a stop-off at Cannonball Festival in Copenhagen.

From there, The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels will head to the UK and Ireland for concerts in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Bristol at the end of September and into early October.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST this Friday (April 5). You’ll be able to buy yours here (UK and Ireland) and here (Europe).

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels’ 2024 European, UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

21 – Olympia, Paris, FR

22 – La Madeleine, Brussels, BE

23 – Paard, Den Haag, NL

24 – TivoliVrendenburg, Utrecht, NL

26 – Huxley’s, Berlin, GERMANY

27 – Cannonball Festival, Copenhagen, DK

29 – Academy, Dublin, IRE

OCTOBER

01 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

02 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

03 – O2 Forum, London, UK

06 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

The Dandy Warhols released their 12th and latest studio album, ‘Rockmaker’, on March 15. The 11-track record features collaborations with Slash, Debbie Harry and Pixies frontman Frank Black (aka Black Francis).

Speaking to NME recently, frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor explained: “Debbie Harry was very difficult to get [on the song ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’].

“I sang her part in the demo, and made sure it was too loud and underproduced, because like a stupid kid, I thought it would make her think: ‘They need me on this one!’. Listening to her vocal reminded me of mixing Sinéad O’Connor [on the 2009 Wolfmen single ‘Jackie, Is It My Birthday?’].”

He also reflected on what it was like for The Dandy Warhols to be named as one of David Bowie’s favourite bands.

Psych-rock outfit The Black Angels, meanwhile, dropped their latest album ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’ in 2022.

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angeles toured together across North America last autumn.