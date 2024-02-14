The Dandy Warhols team up with Slash for muscular single ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’

The Dandy Warhols have shared their latest single, ‘I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem’, which features Slash on guitar. Check it out below.

The song is set to be included on the band’s upcoming 12th studio album ‘Rockmaker’, which comes out on March 15 via Sunset Blvd. Records. Pre-order it here.

An infectious earworm of a track, ‘I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem’ matches the melodic sensibility of the band with the muscular riffage of Slash.

“The first time we heard it back in our studio, we just stared at each other with our mouths open,” said Dandy Warhols frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor.

“What he played on the track is amazing. I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice.”

“The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound,” he continued. “We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don’t have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn’t really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it.”

Announcing the record in January, the band also shared its previous single ‘Dancing With Myself’, a track that featured Pixies’ Frank Black., which Taylor-Taylor compared to Misfits and Danzig. Last summer, they also shared the first single ‘Summer of Hate’.

Slash also appeared on a recent single for the Teenage Cancer Trust titled ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’. The project was helmed by Mark Knopfler, and also included Bruce Springsteen, Brian May and Ronnie Wood.

The former Guns N’ Roses guitarist is currently on a world tour with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, where he recently debuted the GnR deep cut ‘Don’t Damn Me’ for the first time.