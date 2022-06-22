The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry announce co-headline UK tour

The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry have announced details of a 2023 co-headline tour of the UK.

The two bands will head out on the road together early next year, with dates booked in Cardiff, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

The joint tour will wrap up on February 4, 2023 with a show at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

“Legend tells of a night, some 10 or more years ago, upon which The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry serenaded the nocturnal creatures of Thetford Forest, receiving generally favourable reviews in the woodland press,” The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins said in a statement about the tour.

“Like the owls and squirrels of that fabled evening, we give to you an opportunity to stand beaks and mouths a-gape in awe and wonder at the awesome power of power chords played by the very same fingers, but within the convenient shelter of an arena instead of in a moon-dappled forest clearing. There may be some seating so you won’t have to sit on toadstools. Also, modern flushing toilet facilities, not just tree trunks and bushes.

“Remember what the Thetford fauna say – ‘The music of Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness is TREEmendous, and Never LEAVES you’.”

Black Stone Cherry added: “The rock n’ roll history books will tell you that on a summer’s night in 2012, tucked way back in the English countryside, two bands, from different parts of the world, came together to bring people a night of high energy, pedal to the metal, in your face unscripted rock ‘n’ roll. A bond was formed that could only have been blessed by the wizards of said forest.

“While discussing each other’s outfits and stage moves, a tour was spoken of, put into the galaxy if you will, and now we are honoured to say the stars have finally aligned and we will be joining forces with The Darkness for what will be the UK’s most exciting tour of the season!

“We absolutely cannot wait to create more magic and release the lightning that both bands caught in a bottle so many years ago. Grab your friends, grab your family, but hold on to your asses because this tour is going to ROCK!”

Tickets for The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry’s 2023 UK tour will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (June 24), and you’ll be able to buy them from here. You can see their upcoming tour dates below.

January 2023

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

30 – OVO Arena, Glasgow

31 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

February 2023

2 – AO Arena, Manchester

3 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

4 – Wembley OVO Arena, London