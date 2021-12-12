The Darkness announce details of 2022 North American tour

The Darkness have unveiled details of an extensive North American tour in 2022.

The group will head out to the US next spring on a 34-date run which kicks off in San Diego in March and concludes in Boston in April. Tickets for the shows are available here.

In a statement, frontman Justin Hawkins said: “You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music.

“Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we understand the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores.”

You there, in the Americas! Hear us and here us well. The English rock music you've been deprived of is coming, spring 2022! Click here to find a date near you and join us for the most rocking VIP experience of your lives. Come, don't be shy 🤩https://t.co/9VPaCw2pEv — The Darkness (@thedarkness) December 10, 2021

“The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to ‘Thor’; and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without COVID or anything!

“But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!”

You can see the full list of dates here:

The Darkness’ 2022 North American Tour Dates

MARCH

9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

13 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

22 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

23 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

25 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre

/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

28 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

29 – Detroit, MI @-The Majestic Theatre

30 – Chicago, IL @-Park West

APRIL

1 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue

2 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

3 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

6 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

8 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

12 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

15 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

16 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

19 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

22 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

Speaking about the UK tour recently, Hawkins said: “The time has come, the walrus said…to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.

“Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion – Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer…”