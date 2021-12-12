The Darkness announce details of 2022 North American tour

The Darkness have unveiled details of an extensive North American tour in 2022.
The group will head out to the US next spring on a 34-date run which kicks off in San Diego in March and concludes in Boston in April. Tickets for the shows are available here.
In a statement, frontman Justin Hawkins said: “You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music.
“Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we understand the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores.”
You there, in the Americas! Hear us and here us well. The English rock music you've been deprived of is coming, spring 2022! Click here to find a date near you and join us for the most rocking VIP experience of your lives. Come, don't be shy 🤩https://t.co/9VPaCw2pEv
— The Darkness (@thedarkness) December 10, 2021
“The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to ‘Thor’; and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without COVID or anything!
“But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!”
You can see the full list of dates here:
The Darkness’ 2022 North American Tour Dates
MARCH
9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
13 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
22 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
23 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
25 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre
/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
28 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
29 – Detroit, MI @-The Majestic Theatre
30 – Chicago, IL @-Park West
APRIL
1 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue
2 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
3 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
6 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
8 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
12 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
15 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
16 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
19 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
22 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
23 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
Speaking about the UK tour recently, Hawkins said: “The time has come, the walrus said…to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.
“Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion – Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer…”