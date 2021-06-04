The Darkness announce new album ‘Motorheart’ and 2021 UK tour

The Darkness have shared details of their seventh album ‘Motorheart’ and announced a UK tour.

The band’s seventh album is released on October 15 via Cooking Vinyl, preceding a 22-date tour this November and December.

Fans who pre-order ‘Motorheart’ before next Thursday (June 10) will gain access to tour ticket pre-sales ahead of them going on general sale. Tickets will later be available here.

The glam rockers will head out on the road with support from British Lion, the side project of legendary Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris.

Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins said in a statement: “The time has come, the walrus said…to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.

“Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion – Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer…”

The Darkness UK tour 2021:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 17 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

Friday 19 – Winter Gardens, Margate

Saturday 20 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Sunday 21 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Tuesday 23 – UEA, Norwich

Wednesday 24 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Friday 26 – The Hexagon, Reading

Saturday 27 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

Monday 29 – The Great Hall, Exeter

Tuesday 30 – G Live, Guilford

DECEMBER

Thursday 2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

Friday 3 – Academy, Manchester

Saturday 4 – Bonus Arena, Hull

Monday 6 – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

Tuesday 7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday 9 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Friday 10 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

Saturday 11 – O2 Academy, Leeds

Monday 13 – Rock City, Nottingham

Tuesday 14 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Thursday 16 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Friday 17 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

In other news, last year Hawkins was hospitalised with chemical burns after freak accident.

The singer and guitarist revealed how he was rushed to hospital last summer after his shorts melted onto his skin. He was covered in toxic pool chemicals after an attempt to fix the swimming pool at his home in Switzerland went wrong.