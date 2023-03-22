The Darkness announce ‘Permission To Land’ 20th anniversary European tour

The Darkness have shared details of a European tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Permission To Land’.

Today (March 22) the rock band have announced 13 European shows ahead of a global tour that’s to be revealed in the coming months.

Tickets for the European dates go on sale this Friday (March 24) here.

Advertisement

Singer and guitarist Justin Hawkins said: “When ‘Permission To Land’ landed, twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, Rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again.

“Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty!”

The Darkness will play their 2003 debut in full, which includes tracks such as ‘Growing On Me’, ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’ and ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

The band will also play favourites from their subsequent studio albums. Their last album, ‘Motorheart’, which was their seventh record, was released in 2021.

A special expanded ‘Permission To Land’ deluxe album release is coming later this year via Warner Music, with further details to be revealed soon.

Advertisement

The Darkness ‘Permission To Land’ 20th anniversary European tour 2023:

NOVEMBER

07 – Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast

08 – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

09 – Germany, Cologne Essigfabrik

11 – Germany, Munich, Technikum

13 – Italy, Rome Orion

14 – Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

15 – Italy, Modena, Vox

17 – Switzerland, Prattlen, Z7

18 – Luxembourg Den Atelier

20 – Switzerland, Bern Muhle Hunziken

22 – Belguim, Brussels, AB

23 – France, Paris, La Cigale

24 – Holland, Amsterdam Melkweg Max

Meanwhile, in January, The Darkness’ gig in Liverpool was evacuated after one song due to “an emergency in the building”.

The band were performing at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on January 29 as part of their co-headlining tour with Black Stone Cherry when the evacuation took place. Read more about it here.