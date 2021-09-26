The Darkness explore “unrequited desires” on new track ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have shared a brand new track called ‘Jussy’s Girl’ – you can listen to it below.

It’s the third track to be previewed from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘Motorheart’, following the LP’s title track last month, and ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’.

Speaking about the ’80s rock-inspired number, frontman Justin Hawkins said: “‘Jussy’s Girl’ is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart. Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though.”

He continued: “It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad, but also carefree.”

Going on to discuss the sound of the new track, Hawkins added: “Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?”

Arriving with a comical video that sees Hawkins channel his inner Bill & Ted, the frontman journeys back through time in a telephone box to the days of black and white silent movies. You can watch the Arepo-directed clip below.

‘Motorheart’ is set to be released on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. You can pre-order the record here.

The group recently announced details of a 22-date headline tour in November and December 2021. Tickets for the gigs are available here and the full list of tour dates can be seen below.

MOTORHEART UK TOUR DATES 2021:

November

17 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

19 – Winter Gardens, Margate

20 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

23 – UEA, Norwich

24 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 – The Hexagon, Reading

27 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

29 – The Great Hall, Exeter

30 – G Live, Guilford



December

2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

3 – Academy, Manchester

4 – Bonus Arena, Hull

6 – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

9 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13– Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16– O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Speaking about the tour last month, Hawkins said: “The time has come, the walrus said…to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.

“Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion – Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer…”