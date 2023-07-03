The Darkness announce UK and Ireland ‘Permission To Land’ 20th anniversary tour

The Darkness have announced a new UK and Ireland tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Permission To Land’.

The new string of tour dates come following the band’s support slot for Guns N’ Roses at London’s BST Hyde Park, and sees them schedule shows for Glasgow, Manchester, London, Dublin and more.

Set to kick off with a show in Belfast on December 2, the tour will consist of nine shows and follows on from previously announced dates across Europe and North America. General on-sale for the newly-announced shows starts this Friday (July 7) at 9am BST — visit here to purchase tickets and find a full list of upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

Advertisement

The tour will mark 20 years since Justin Hawkins and co. released their breakthrough debut album. Celebrating the anniversary of the LP, the band will perform the full tracklisting in its entirety at each of the upcoming dates, including hits ‘Growing On Me’, ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’ and ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

The Darkness will also perform other hits from their seven-album discography, including fan favourites from their other albums and newer tracks from their latest release ‘Motorheart’, which arrived in 2021.

Following various slots across the UK and Ireland – including a performance at the Roundhouse in London — the members will close off their string of live performances with a set in Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall on December 16.

A deluxe edition of ‘Permission To Land’, titled ‘Permission to Land…Again’, is also expected to arrive later this year via Warner Music — though further details are still to be revealed.

The Darkness UK and Ireland tour dates are:

DECEMBER

2 – Belfast, Telegraph Building

3 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

8 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

9 – London, Roundhouse

11 – Glasgow, Barrowland

12 – Manchester, New Century Hall

14 – Bristol, Beacon

15 – Nottingham, Rock City

16 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

Advertisement

Earlier this year, The Darkness had their show in Liverpool brought to an immediate halt after one song due to “an emergency in the building”.

The band were performing at the city’s M&S Bank Arena back in January as part of their co-headlining tour with Black Stone Cherry when the building was evacuated and crowds were instructed to “leave by the nearest exit”. Power to the band’s instruments and microphones was also cut off.

After 20 minutes, the audience was allowed to return to the venue – which is said to have been smoky – and the gig restarted. Back on stage, The Darkness joked that they had “blown the fucking roof off”.