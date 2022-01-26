The Decemberists announce North American tour for August 2022

The Decemberists have announced a 16-date North American tour – on which, the band have teased, they’ll perform new material – set to kick off in Bonner, Montana on August 3.

The following night (August 4) will see the band play the Washington city of Redmond, before hitting stages everywhere from Troutdale, Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia – with a sole stop in Canada to play Toronto’s Massey Hall – throughout the rest of the month.

As the band say in a statement shared with the announcement, The Decemberists will “be applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue – and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well.”

Joining the band for all 16 dates will be Irish singer-songwriter Brigid Mae Power, who released latest album ‘Head Above The Water’ in 2020.

Tickets for the ‘Arise From The Bunkers’ tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (January 28), with a pre-sale running from 12pm ET today (January 26).

More details on the pre-sale, as well as the ‘Whole Shebang Super Concert Action Packages’ – which, per The Decemberists’ statement, feature “premium tickets, a two-song pre-show performance, a Q&A with the band, and one-of-a-kind merch” – can be found via the band’s Linktree.

Following a two-year touring hiatus, The Decemberists returned to the stage last June, when they played a career-spanning set at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Preceding it was a trio of livestreamed performances celebrating their 20th anniversary, each of which sported a different setlist.

The Decemberists’ North American tour dates are:

AUGUST

Wednesday 3 – Bonner, Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Thursday 4 – Redmond, Marymoor Park

Saturday 6 – Troutdale, McMenamins Edgefield

Tuesday 9 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Friday 12 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

Saturday 13 – Kansas City, Grinders KC

Monday 15 – Minneapolis, Surly Brewing

Tuesday 16 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre

Friday 19 – Toronto, Massey Hall

Saturday 20 – Lafayette, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Sunday 21 – Boston, Roadrunner

Tuesday 23 – New York, SummerStage

Wednesday 24 – Vienna, Wolf Trap

Thursday 25 – Philadelphia, The Met

Saturday 27 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

Sunday 28 – Atlanta, The Tabernacle