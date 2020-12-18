The Distillers are already planning the follow-up to their forthcoming new album

The Distillers are gearing up to release their fourth studio album sometime next year, and already they’re planning its follow-up.

The punk veterans reunited in 2018, before dropping two new songs ‘Man Vs Magnet’ and ‘Blood In Gutters‘ and embarking on a run of acclaimed festival shows – including a glorious set at Reading Festival 2019 (marking their first UK gig in 15 years).

After teasing that a new album was due in 2019 – their first since 2003’s ‘Coral Fang – frontwoman Brody Dalle earlier this year suggested that the record could be released by the time of their Download 2020 appearance and summer European tour.

However, due to the coronavirus, the album has been pushed back and an official release date has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking in a new interview, Dalle shared when the band’s new album might be released, and she added that they’re not wasting any time as they’re already planning another record.

“We’re booked up the wazoo to tour, but nobody really knows what’s going to happen,” she told Spin, after being asked what their plans are for 2021. “It’s kind of a crapshoot and the goalposts keep moving, so we’re just kind of flying by the seat of our pants. You know as much as I do now.”

She added: “I really have no idea what’s going to happen, but yes, we have a record coming out — hopefully sooner than later. And at this point, we’re pretty much ready to make another record too.”

Back in 2018, The Distillers marked their comeback with a reunion gig in San Diego – their first in over 12 years.

Sharing a photo of a branded jacket on Instagram, Dalle wrote: “14 years later and the jacket still fits…it’s been an emotional rollercoaster to get here but I’m grateful for it all. I’m not afraid of a little old ride. Bring it. It was emotional tonight , me , us, you , the peeps on the street. I’m loving it and you. The Distillers feels so right. Thank you.”