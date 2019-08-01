The Distillers drummer Andy Granelli has injured himself in a bike accident

But the band will still be playing Reading & Leeds 2019

The Distillers have been forced to cancel all their forthcoming US tour dates after drummer Andy Granelli injured his hand in a bike accident.

Brody Dalle‘s band were set to play a series of gigs in the US in August but she took to Instagram to reveal that they wouldn’t now be going ahead because of the accident which has left Granelli with a serious hand injury.

But she revealed that their forthcoming slot at Reading & Leeds 2019 will go ahead as planned. They are fourth on the bill on the main stage before the Foo Fighters‘ headline slot on Friday, August 23 in Leeds and Reading on Sunday, August 25.

She wrote: “Andy was in a really bad accident a few days ago that resulted in two very deep gashes,a broken middle finger and a concussion. He was riding his bike down the street and a woman who was struggling with her toddler inside her car, kicked the car door open and in a split second attempt to avoid it, Andy was badly injured, his right hand taking most of the impact and requiring 40 stitches.

“This kind of trauma takes time to heal and unfortunately we’ve had to cancel / postpone our upcoming August American tour before Reading and Leeds in the UK. The doctor believes Andy will be healed enough in about 3.5 weeks time and that’s why we are going forth with Reading and Leeds. Hope you can understand , it’s disappointing for us to have to cancel and postpone but Andy’s hand is crucial to what he does and what we do. Much love to you all.”

The Distillers had been on the road following their reformation last year. The band initially split in 2006.

Meanwhile, Dalle, said in June that she saw a UFO during soundcheck for a show in Los Angeles.