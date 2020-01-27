The Distillers have announced a series of new European tour dates following confirmation that the band will play at Download Festival this summer.

The Brody Dalle-fronted band were among the 40 new additions to the line-up of the Donington Park festival that were confirmed earlier today (January 27).

The Distillers will play at Download on June 12, and they’ll play shows across Europe on either side of that festival date — including gigs in Berlin, Antwerp and Amsterdam.

Get ready, Europe. We're coming your way in June for a few headline dates & festivals including @DownloadFest. Tickets go on-sale this Friday at https://t.co/MiS8seQ88E. Sign up for our mailing list now to receive pre-sale password starting Wednesday here: https://t.co/PRgRsjontf pic.twitter.com/YRQUbQYvsN — The Distillers (@thedistillers) January 27, 2020

You can see The Distillers’ upcoming UK and European dates below.

June

8 – Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany

10 – Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria

12 – Download Festival, Donington, UK

13 – Sunstroke Festival, Naas, Ireland

15 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

16 – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

18 – den Atelier, Luxembourg

Tickets for the band’s headline shows go on sale this Friday (January 31) from here.

As well as The Distillers, the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Funeral For A Friend, Bowling For Soup, Mastodon, The Darkness and Sepultura have also been confirmed for Download Festival 2020.

The event will be headlined this year by Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.

Back in October, a mash-up of Billie Eilish‘s ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’ with The Distillers‘ ‘Drain The Blood’ won the approval of Brody Dalle.