The Distillers announce European tour following Download Festival 2020 confirmation

The Brody Dalle-fronted band were added to the Download line-up earlier today (January 27)

Sam Moore
The Distillers
The Distillers (Picture: Getty)

The Distillers have announced a series of new European tour dates following confirmation that the band will play at Download Festival this summer.

The Brody Dalle-fronted band were among the 40 new additions to the line-up of the Donington Park festival that were confirmed earlier today (January 27).

The Distillers will play at Download on June 12, and they’ll play shows across Europe on either side of that festival date — including gigs in Berlin, Antwerp and Amsterdam.

You can see The Distillers’ upcoming UK and European dates below.

June
8 – Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany
10 – Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria
12 – Download Festival, Donington, UK
13 – Sunstroke Festival, Naas, Ireland
15 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
16 – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands
18 – den Atelier, Luxembourg

Tickets for the band’s headline shows go on sale this Friday (January 31) from here.

As well as The Distillers, the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Funeral For A FriendBowling For SoupMastodonThe Darkness and Sepultura have also been confirmed for Download Festival 2020.

The event will be headlined this year by KissIron Maiden and System Of A Down.

Back in October, a mash-up of Billie Eilish‘s ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’ with The Distillers‘ ‘Drain The Blood’ won the approval of Brody Dalle.

