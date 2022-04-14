The Distillers postpone UK and European summer tour

The Distillers have announced that they’ve postponed all their European festival appearances, as well as their June headline tour.

The Brody Dalle-fronted band shared a statement on social media that said: “It is with great regret that The Distillers have been forced to postpone their upcoming European festival appearances and headline tour this June.”

“The band express their sincere apologies to all of the fans and hope to return to Europe to play the headline shows as soon as they can, so please hold onto your tickets.”

No reason for the postponement was given however earlier this week, fellow American band The Pretty Reckless also canceled their European summer tour “due to unforeseen logistical challenges.”

Both bands were due to play the UK leg of Download Festival, with The Distillers due to headline the second stage on the Friday (June 10), with The Pretty Reckless scheduled to play before Deftones and Iron Maiden on the Saturday (June 11). The festival is yet to confirm replacements.

The Distillers were also booked to play Austria’s Nova Rock as well as Sunstroke Festival in Ireland alongside headline shows in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg. As it stands, they’re are still scheduled to play California’s Aftershock Festival in October.

Earlier this year, Brody Dalle testified against her ex-husband Josh Homme during a 10-day trial regarding the former couple’s duelling domestic violence restraining orders.

Both Dalle and Homme filed their respective restraining orders against each other back in August 2021.

The Distillers reunited in 2018 and shared two new songs, ‘Man Vs Magnet’ and ‘Blood In Gutters‘ before teasing that a new album was due in 2019 – their first since 2003’s ‘Coral Fang’.

However, due to the coronavirus, the album was pushed back and an official release date has still not been confirmed. At the end of 2020, Dalle said: “I really have no idea what’s going to happen, but yes, we have a record coming out — hopefully sooner than later. And at this point, we’re pretty much ready to make another record too.”