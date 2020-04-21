The Dixie Chicks have delayed release of their new album ‘Gaslighter’ indefinitely

The Dixie Chicks have reportedly revealed that the release of their forthcoming album ‘Gaslighter’ has been delayed indefinitely.

The Tennessean reported that the band confirmed the album’s release – set to be their first in 14 years – has been postponed from its original May 1 to an “unannounced future date.”

The album’s title track was released as the first single back in early March, produced by Jack Antonoff. ‘Gaslighter’ will also be released via Sony, and will see the band fulfil their contract with the label.

While being interviewed for the podcast ‘Spiritualgasm‘, frontwoman Natalie Maines said that she initially wanted to do something simple, like an album of covers, just to fulfil their contract. But she was inspired to start writing original songs once again after she divorced from actor Adrian Pasdar.

‘Gaslighter’ will be the band’s first studio album since 2006’s ‘Taking The Long Way’. The album, with lead single ‘Not Ready To Make Nice’, picked up five Grammy awards, including Record, Song and Album of the Year.

The reason for the delay is yet to be announced. The coronavirus outbreak, however, has caused many album release dates to be pushed back, including those of Rufus Wainwright, Haim and Hockey Dad, as well as the cancellation and postponement of many concerts and festivals around the world.