The Doors share excerpt from forthcoming graphic novel ‘Morrison Hotel’

The surviving members of The Doors have shared an excerpt from their forthcoming graphic novel Morrison Hotel.

Published by Z2 Comics, the biographical adaptation is a collaboration between writer Leah Moore, daughter of comic book legend Alan Moore, and surviving band members guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore.

Several artists from around the world have contributed to the graphic novel.

A series of illustrations, which captures the moments leading up to the band’s infamous March 1, 1969 show at the Dinner Key Auditorium in Miami, have been shared via Rolling Stone which you can view here.

It will be officially released on March 16 and is available to pre-order here.

Who is getting excited for the official MORRISON HOTEL graphic novel, shipping at the end of March? Each Limited Deluxe Edition will come with an exclusive 50th Anniversary Edition 12” picture disc of the complete MORRISON HOTEL album: https://t.co/yK1teknE40#TheDoors #MH50 pic.twitter.com/sqwbeMkdF9 — The Doors (@TheDoors) January 27, 2021

“The Doors have so much theatre, and swagger and storytelling, they’re a totally natural fit for a comic,” Moore previously said about the project. “The lyrics they wrote, and the energy they played with – I think the songs don’t just lend themselves to the medium, they actually cry out to be comics.”

The release is part of a celebration of their fifth album’s 50th anniversary.

Last October, a double CD/LP deluxe edition of the acclaimed 1970 album which contained the original record newly remastered by the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick was reissued. It included over 60 minutes of unreleased studio outtakes.

Previously unreleased takes of ‘Peace Frog’ and ‘Blue Sunday’ were also shared at the time.

“There are many takes, different arrangements, false starts, and insightful studio conversations between the band and producer Paul Rothchild who was in the control room. It’s like being a fly on the wall,” Botnick said of the reissue.