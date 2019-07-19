The release also contains some never before heard tracks

The Doors are to release a special edition of their fourth album, ‘The Soft Parade’ in its 50th anniversary year.

The special edition, which is set for release on October 18, will also include 12 never before released songs as well as some ‘stripped down’ versions of some of the album’s classic tracks.

‘The Soft Parade’ entered the top 10 upon its release on July 18 1969. Featuring famed song ‘Touch Me’, the album split listeners on release thanks to the varied brass and string arrangements on the tracks. Now, the special edition will strip-back some of these tracks so listeners can hear them in a simpler form.

The “Doors Only” versions of the stripped-back tracks include ‘Tell All The People,’ ‘Touch Me,’ ‘Wishful Sinful,’ ‘Runnin’ Blue,’ and ‘Who Scared You.’ The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer, Bruce Botnick, has also been brought in to remaster the B-side, ‘Who Scared You’.

The collection has also uncovered three, never before heard songs from studio rehearsals as well as some bootlegs. You can see a full track-listing below.

Back in 2017, The Doors sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kendall and Kylie Jenner after the famous siblings revealed a new t-shirt line that featured their faces superimposed over the logo of the iconic band.

The band’s former Doors manager Jeff Jampol, who now manages the estate of Jim Morrison, sent a cease-and-desist-letter to prevent further unauthorised use of the logo.

“This is a case of people who fashion themselves as celebrities who are famous for being well-known but don’t actually do anything trying to utilize and steal and capitalize on the legacies of those who actually did do something and created amazing art and messages”, Jampol told Rolling Stone.

He added: “They’re obviously attention-seeking missiles who crave celebrity and being well-known but don’t actually do anything. It’s the polar opposite of the artists that they’re trampling all over. It’s just spitting in the face and on top of art and message and soul and legacy.”

The Soft Parade: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Track Listing

Disc One

Tell All The People

Touch Me

Shaman’s Blues

Do It

Easy Ride

Wild Child

Runnin’ Blue

Wishful Sinful

The Soft Parade

Bonus Track

Who Scared You – B-side

Disc Two

Tell All The People (Doors only mix)

Touch Me (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)

Runnin’ Blue (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)

Wishful Sinful (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)

Who Scared You (Doors only mix)

Roadhouse Blues – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal

(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal

I’m Your Doctor – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal

Touch Me (Doors only mix)

Runnin’ Blue” (Doors only mix)

Wishful Sinful” (Doors only mix)

Disc Three

I Am Troubled

Seminary School

Rock Is Dead – Complete Version

Chaos