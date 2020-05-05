The Drums‘ Jonny Pierce has shared a lengthy guided meditation track called ‘Take Yer Meds’ – you can listen to it below.

The 14-minute piece was premiered on video call platform Zoom on Sunday (May 3), before being made widely available via Spotify, YouTube and other major streaming services yesterday (May 4).

Throughout the track, Pierce speaks softly over serene sound effects of ocean waves, which are fused with electronic textures and guitar.

“I feel a lot of us, myself included, have seen this COVID-19 bullshit as a sort of awakening, a sacred stillness that offers an opening for deep spiritual shifts to occur,” Pierce explained of the inspiration behind the track.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time examining and honouring all the things that make me human and I’ve been wanting to offer something helpful during this precarious time we are all in,” he continued.

“After a lot of emotional back and forth, I decided that I would make an unconventional guided mediation with some musical accompaniment.”

The musician went on to say that he is “really big on traditional meditation,” but “wanted to sort of turn the whole thing inside-out (or outside-in) and do a mediation where we are actually focusing on specific themes.”

This comes after Pierce shared two new tracks from The Drums in October of last year – ‘I Didn’t Realise’ and ‘You Lied’. These followed on from the ‘Brutalism’ album, which arrived in April 2019.

In a three-star review of the record, NME said: “The songs zip by flashier than before and the diversity of sounds on ‘Brutalism’ is thoroughly enjoyable. A welcome return from a band, and artist, who always had more to give and more ground to cover – and hearing him deliver on it is a joy to behold.”