The Eagles add string of new dates to US ‘Hotel California’ tour

The Eagles have added a string of new dates to the US leg of their upcoming ‘Hotel California’ tour.

The legendary group – comprising Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – announced back in November that they would be heading out on the road in celebration of their 1976 album ‘Hotel California’.

Yesterday (January 6) they unveiled a number of new stops in Cleveland, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Columbus, Buffalo, Belmont Park, Houston, Nashville, Tulsa and Salt Lake City.

Each stop will feature a choir and an orchestra accompanying the veteran rockers for a run through of the iconic album before an interval followed by a set of the band’s greatest hits.

In October Eagles confirmed huge shows across the UK and Europe as part of their ‘Fifty Years’ tour. Tickets are on sale for all dates now here.

The Eagles 2022 tour dates:

FEBRUARY

19 – SAVANNAH, Georgia, Enmarket Arena (US)

21 – CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Spectrum Center (US)

24 – ORLANDO, Florida, Amway Center (US)

25 – FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, FLA Live Arena (US)

28 – TAMPA, Florida – Amalie Arena, (US)

MARCH

02 – RALEIGH, North Carolina, PNC Arena (US)

04 – ATLANTA, Georgia, State Farm Arena (US)

17 – CLEVELAND, Ohio, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (US)

19 – CHICAGO, Illinois, United Center (US)

22 – INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (US)

24 – DETROIT, Michigan, Little Caesars Arena (US)

26 – PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, PPG Paints Arena (US)

28 – PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center (US)

APRIL

19 – COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nationwide Arena (US)

21 – BUFFALO, New York, Keybank Center (US)

23 – BELMONT PARK, New York, UBS Arena (US)

28 – NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena (US)

MAY

14 – HOUSTON, Texas, Toyota Center (US)

16 – TULSA, Oklahoma, BOK Center (US)

19 – AUSTIN, Texas, Moody Center ATX (US)

20 – AUSTIN, Texas, Moody Center ATX (US)

25 – SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Vivint Arena (US)

JUNE

17 – ARNHEM, Gelredome (Netherlands)

20 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium (UK)

22 – EDINBURGH, BT Murrayfield Stadium (UK)

24 – DUBLIN, Aviva Stadium (Ireland)

26 – LONDON, Hyde Park (UK)

Eagles will join Elton John, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran and more at BST Hyde Park 2022.

Before the COVID pandemic, the group had set out plans to return to the UK in the summer of 2021 to bring their ‘Hotel California’ tour to London’s Wembley Stadium for two nights.

The announcement came after the rockers played the album in its entirety for the first time ever at three sold-out shows in Las Vegas in September of 2019. The show featured 77 musicians on stage, including a 46-piece orchestra and 22-strong choir.

Eagles, alongside Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses and Green Day, were among the bands to receive PPP loans from the US federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID crisis last year.