The Eagles announce special guests for BST Hyde Park show

The Eagles have confirmed a number of additional special guests for their BST Hyde Park show in London this summer.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill (who joined the band in 2017), will return to the UK and Ireland next month for a string of dates in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

The Eagles previously confirmed that they will be supported in London on June 26 by Robert Plant + Alison Krauss and Little Big Town, and the band have now added a number of additional special guests to the Hyde Park gig.

Singer/songwriter Cam, Nashville artist Morgan Wade, London band The Wandering Hearts and New Jersey-raised musician Patrick Droney will all perform before the Eagles in June, with more artists set to be announced soon.

“We are absolutely beside ourselves to be included in this line-up,” The Wandering Hearts said in a statement.

“The Eagles have been a huge influence on us growing up and especially as a vocal harmony group. The same must be said for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, in fact we have huge amounts of admiration and respect for all the artists on this year’s line up, many of whom have been firm favourites of the band for years!”

Tickets remain on sale for Eagles’ BST Hyde Park gig, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates next month.

You can find any remaining tickets here and see the band’s upcoming tour dates below:

JUNE

17 – Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands

20 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

22 – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

24 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

26 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London