The Eagles BST show might have been their last in the UK

The Eagles hinted during their BST Hyde Park show that it could be their last in London.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill (who joined the band in 2017), returned to the UK and Ireland this month for a string of dates in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

The Eagles headlined BST Hyde Park on Sunday night (June 26), with Robert Plant + Alison Krauss, Little Big Town, Cam, Morgan Wade, The Wandering Hearts and Patrick Droney on support.

During the show, Henley said: “In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes – we appreciate it.”

During the 23-song set, the band played tracks from across their five decades, including hits like ‘Tequila Sunrise’, ‘Witchy Woman’ and ‘Hotel California’.

The band also paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during ‘The Boys Of Summer’. As they played the opening notes, Henley told the audience: “This one is for our brother Taylor Hawkins.”

Elsewhere during the show, John McEnroe made a cameo for the final number ‘Already Gone’, along with his wife Patty Smyth. Deacon Frey, the son of late frontman Glenn Frey, also made an appearance for a cover of Jack Tempchin’s ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ and The Eagles’ ‘Take It Easy’.

The Eagles BST Hyde Park setlist:

‘Seven Bridges Road’

‘One of These Nights’

‘New Kid in Town’

‘Witchy Woman’

‘Take it to the Limit’

‘Lyin’ Eyes’

‘In the City’

‘I Can’t Tell You Why’

‘Victim of Love’

‘Tequila Sunrise’

‘Best of My Love’

‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’

‘Take it Easy’

‘Life’s Been Good’

‘Those Shoes’

‘The Boys of Summer’

‘Funk #49’

‘Heartache Tonight’

‘Life in the Fast Lane’

‘Hotel California’

‘Rocky Mountain Way’

‘Desperado’

‘Already Gone’

Elton John headlined BST Hyde Park on June 24, with Pearl Jam and Duran Duran due to play next month. Adele also announced her long-awaited live return, playing two shows on July 1 and 2.

Kacey Musgraves, Nilüfer Yanya, Gabrielle and more are set to open for the modern pop icon, along with Mahalia, Self Esteem, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.