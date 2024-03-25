The Enemy announce ‘Indie Til I Die’ 2024 UK tour with The Subways and The Holloways

The Enemy have announced details of an ‘Indie Til I Die’ UK tour, set to kick off later this year. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (March 25), the shows come following the British indie rock band reforming back in 2022, and going on to play a number of festival slots across summer 2023. Now, they have shared details of a new headline tour, which will see them play at venues across the UK throughout October.

The new dates kick off with an opening night at the O2 Academy in Edinburg on October 4, before continuing the following night with a slot in Glasgow.

From there, shows in Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham will follow – set for October 11, 12 and 18 respectively – before they wrap up the tour with a final show in the capital, held at the O2 Academy in Brixton (October 19).

The Subways and The Holloways will join The Enemy as special guests for the shows, and the performances will be completed with DJ sets from Radio X duo Sunta Templeton and James Hall.

“We’re absolutely buzzing about this tour,” said frontman Tom Clarke of the news. “Excited to be sharing the stage with some great bands in some of our favourite rooms around the country!”

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (March 28) at 10am and will be available here. Find a list of headline shows below.

The ’00s Coventry indie veterans announced their return earlier in November 2021, revealing details of a September 2022 tour to coincide with the 15th anniversary of their acclaimed No.1 debut album ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’.

Around the time, Clarke also spoke to NME about their reformation and explained that they had made the comeback “without the music industry” behind them.

“The only way I’d do it is if it was totally on our own terms: no management, no label, no publishing,” he explained. “I’ve been able to do it solo without the industry, so why can’t the band? There’s no pressure, and it’s a lovely way to be. It’s simple. We’ve put the gigs on sale, the fans love it and have bought tickets. It couldn’t be more beautiful, really.”

Before their split in 2016, the trio released four albums over 10 years, scored hits including ‘Away From Here,’ ‘Had Enough’ and ‘Saturday’ and supported the likes of Oasis, The Rolling Stones and The Sex Pistols.