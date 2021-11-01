The Enemy reunite for performance at frontman Tom Clarke’s solo show

The Enemy reunited for a performance at frontman Tom Clarke’s solo show over the weekend and shared details of a 2022 Coventry homecoming show.

Clarke, who was playing at HMV Empire Coventry on Saturday (October 30), surprised fans by inviting his Enemy bandmates Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts to the stage. The band split in 2016 after 10 years together.

Fan-shot footage from the night shows Clarke, Hopkins and Watts perform their debut hit 2007 single ‘Away From Here’.

Clarke told fans as he invited his bandmates to the stage: “Make some noise for Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts. The reason they are here today is because in about a year’s time in this room, in this building all three of us are gonna be on stage as The Enemy, we are going to play a show” [via Coventry Telegraph].

“But that’s not the best bit. The best bit is, there’s no music industry here tonight, no journalists, just us and you lot and as of right now, the only people in the world who can buy tickets to that gig are you lot in the crowd.”

He went on to explain that there were QR codes around the venue that, if scanned, would take fans to a sales page for the gig that’s happening on October 28, 2022.

The Enemy later confirmed the news of the reunion show via their Twitter account: “Tonight Tom was joined on stage by Liam & Andy. The three announced that next year The Enemy will perform together at @hmvempire in Coventry. Tickets were made available to fans at the show and sold out immediately.”

Later, Clarke addressed the fact that tickets had already been snapped up, suggesting on his Twitter page that more will be released: “Lots of messages from people who weren’t at the show or didn’t get tickets…fear not, have patience.” It could also mean that more shows are to be announced.

He also posted a message of thanks to the response to the news. “I never imagined the love and excitement that would be forthcoming today. I knew it would be well received, but this has been life affirming. I hope we do you all proud.”

Clarke had previously quit Twitter after making allegation of bullying by journalists. He describe people in the media who commented on his “Hobbit” appearance as “jealous, juvenile, inept, generally conformist morons”.

Check back at NME.COM for further news of The Enemy’s reunion.