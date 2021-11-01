The Enemy announce UK reunion tour for 2022

The Enemy have shared details of a 2022 UK reunion tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ – see dates below.

The news follows the band reuniting for a performance at frontman Tom Clarke’s solo show at HMV Empire Coventry on Saturday (October 30), where gig-goers could exclusively buy tickets to an Enemy show at HMV Empire next October.

Clarke surprised fans by inviting his Enemy bandmates Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts to the stage towards the end of his set. The band split in 2016 after 10 years together.

Fan-shot footage from the night showed Clarke, Hopkins and Watts performing their debut hit 2007 single ‘Away From Here’.

Clarke told fans as he invited his bandmates to the stage: “Make some noise for Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts. The reason they are here today is because in about a year’s time in this room, in this building all three of us are gonna be on stage as The Enemy, we are going to play a show” [via Coventry Telegraph].

“But that’s not the best bit. The best bit is, there’s no music industry here tonight, no journalists, just us and you lot and as of right now, the only people in the world who can buy tickets to that gig are you lot in the crowd.”

He went on to explain that there were QR codes around the venue that, if scanned, would take fans to a sales page for the Coventry gig that’s happening on October 28, 2022.

The Enemy later confirmed the news of the reunion show via their Twitter account: “Tonight Tom was joined on stage by Liam & Andy. The three announced that next year The Enemy will perform together at @hmvempire in Coventry. Tickets were made available to fans at the show and sold out immediately.”

Later, Clarke addressed the fact that tickets had already been snapped up, suggesting on his Twitter page that more opportunities to see the band would emerge: “Lots of messages from people who weren’t at the show or didn’t get tickets…fear not, have patience.” It could also mean that more shows are to be announced.

He also posted a message of thanks to the response to the news. “I never imagined the love and excitement that would be forthcoming today. I knew it would be well received, but this has been life affirming. I hope we do you all proud.”

Now, The Enemy have officially announced their 15th anniversary reunion tour.

The band said in a statement: “2022 marks the 15th anniversary of ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ and six years since we all played together. Over the last decade-and-a-half we’ve watched fans begin to really treasure those songs and we’re asked on an almost daily basis if there is any chance of the three of us getting back on stage together, so we know how much this will mean to the fans.

“What we weren’t expecting was quite how excited we would all be to play together again. There’s a lot of anticipation and excitement from the three of us to go out and play, just us, the songs and the fans. We really can’t wait!”

Tickets for all shows except for Coventry go on general sale here from 10am this Friday (November 5). The tour features special guests Little Man Tate (all shows except for Sheffield, Cardiff and Norwich) and Wide Eyed Boy.

The Enemy 2022 UK reunion tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2022

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

24 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

29 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

OCTOBER 2022

01 – Bristol, O2 Academy

02 – Cardiff, Tramshed

05 – Norwich, UEA

07 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

08 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 – Leicester, O2 Academy

14 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

21 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

22 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

28 – Coventry, HMV Empire (SOLD OUT)