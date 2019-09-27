The ‘Euphoria’ soundtrack is being released

Labrinth's score will come out next month

The soundtrack for HBO drama Euphoria is set to be released digitally and on vinyl.

The score by Labrinth on the Drake executive produced show will come out on October 4 with the vinyl coming at a later date.

“My experience with Euphoria has made me a better musician,” Labrinth said in a statement. “It was a dream come true to give wings and add magic to the different storylines. It was a collaborative effort among Sam Levinson, the crew and the cast – I only added texture to an already phenomenal show. I hope that anyone who listens to the music embraces feeling something.”

The tracklist, as well as a video about the score’s creation, can be viewed below.

Euphoria tells the tale of Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, navigating her high school years. The show has proved a hit despite being criticised for its explicit depiction of drug-taking and sex.

Season 1 of Euphoria concluded in the US on August 4. It began airing on Sky Atlantic on August 6 with episodes broadcast every Tuesday at 2am. Alternatively, viewers can binge the whole series on NOW TV.

Those who have already watched the first season shared their reactions to what has been called an “overwhelming” season finale. Read our review of the emotional Euphoria season one finalé.

Euphoria has been renewed for season 2.

The full tracklisting to the forthcoming score is:

‘New Girl’

‘Formula’

‘Preparing for Call’

‘Forever’

‘Planning Date’

‘Nate Growing Up’

‘Home From Rehab’

‘We All Knew’

‘Say Goodnight’

‘Shy Guy’

‘Following Tyler’

‘Still Don’t Know My Name’

‘Kat’s Denial’

‘Slideshow’

‘Family Vacation’

‘Grapefruit Diet’

‘WTF Are We Talking For’

‘Euphoria Funfair’

‘The Lake’

‘Maddy’s Story’

‘Demanding Excellence’

‘McKay & Cassie’

‘Gangster’

‘When I R.I.P’

‘Arriving at the Formal’

‘Virgin Pina Coladas’

Actresses Zendaya and Storm Reid – who portray sisters Rue and Gia Bennett recently did an impromptu dance to The Carters’ hit song, ‘Apeshit’.