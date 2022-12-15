The Exploited frontman Wattie Buchan collapses onstage after suspected heart attack

Wattie Buchan, frontman for Scottish punks The Exploited, was rushed to hospital on Saturday (December 10) after collapsing onstage during a show in Bogota, Colombia.

The band were towards the end of their set at La Estrella Roja Calle 66, and were performing their song ‘Army Life’ when Buchan began to clutch his chest and fall onto the floor. Assistance was called for and Buchan was taken to the hospital, with much of the crowd at the show staying at the venue until learning that the singer was alright.

Advertisement

Speaking to STV News, a spokesperson for The Exploited said that Buchan had suffered a suspected heart attack. “He tried playing on but had to actually stop a couple of songs until he eventually collapsed.”

The band later posted their own statement on Facebook, saying Buchan “is feeling better now and is resting in a hotel in Bogota”. They added that due to “doctor’s orders”, all of the band’s remaining shows for 2022 had been cancelled. “We are sorry about this but Wattie is exhausted and told to cancel all up coming gigs for this year.”

Buchan has suffered a heart attack onstage before, in February 2014, when the band were performing in Lisbon, Portugal. He was admitted to hospital and later underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. A few months later, in June of that year, the band said that the operation had been a success and that the band were working on new material.

A few years later, in 2017, Buchan was taken to hospital in Belgium with “a very serious heart condition” while the band were on tour.