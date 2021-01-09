The Fall announce new 1981 live album, share ‘Leave The Capitol’

The Fall are set to release a new live album next month – get all the details on ‘The Fall: Live at St. Helens Technical College, ’81’ below.

The new album was unearthed by BBC Radio 6 Music presenter and former Fall bassist Marc Riley, who presented it to John Dwyer, singer of Osees and head of the Castle Face label, who will release the album on February 19.

Speaking of the album, which will come out exclusively on vinyl with a digital download card included, Dwyer said: “I’ve had the pleasure of being a Fall fan since I was a teen. I was lucky enough to have some guidance from my local record shop stoner-lords.

“They turned me on to many of my heroes, but once I heard my first slanted and barky Fall song, I was part of the army for life.

“Live Fall performances are always a pleasure because they seem to take what already made the Fall great and push it even a bit more into the rough and bloody uncharted wasteland that is drug scorched proto-punk and heady political poetry.”

Listen to the album’s first preview, ‘Leave The Capitol’ below:

‘The Fall: Live at St. Helens Technical College, ’81’ tracklist:

01 ‘Blob ’59’

02 ‘Prole Art Threat’

03 ‘Jawbone and the Air Rifle’

04 ‘Middle Mass’

05 ‘Rowche Rumble’

06 ‘An Older Lover’

07 ‘City Hobgoblins’

08 ‘Leave the Capitol’

09 ‘The NWRA’

10 ‘Gramme Friday’

11 ‘Fit and Working Again’

12 ‘Muzorewi’s Daughter’

13 ‘Slates, Slags, Etc’

Half of the proceeds from the new album are set to go to Centrepoint, a charity supporting homeless and vulnerably housed young people in London, Manchester and beyond.

The Fall frontman (and only consistent member) Mark E Smith passed away in January 2018 aged 60 after battling cancer.

In an NME obituary to Smith, Kevin EG Perry wrote: “Smith [crafted] a complex literary voice for himself which became as unmistakable as his own abrasive vocals. Musically, they would create hypnotic recurring patterns, best summed up by one of Smith’s lyrics: ‘The three Rs are repetition, repetition, repetition’.”