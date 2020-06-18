The Fiery Furnaces are back with ‘Down At The So And So On Somewhere’ – listen to their new single below.

Recorded in New York in February of this year, ‘Down At The So And So On Somewhere’ is the first new music to be released by the Third Man Records-signed duo in 10 years.

“‘Down at the So and So on Somewhere’ is a regretful song about having regrets,” the band, comprised of Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger, said in a press release. “Now it seems even more sad than we thought it was back then: ‘Will you meet me,’ etc.”

The release added that “Matthew was happy to use a Soviet drum machine,” and that “Eleanor was happy to play real drums”. You can listen to the new track below.

A 7″ vinyl version is also available to purchase, which features the physical-only b-side ‘The Fortune Teller’s Revenge’.

“‘The Fortune Teller’s Revenge’ is another sad song,” said The Fiery Furnaces. Sharing what they appreciate about the b-side, Matthew said he likes “hearing Eleanor sing ‘I’m sorry to say I’ve never made a mistake’,” while Eleanor likes “that you can’t quite tell who’s singing what, when.”

The 7″ will also be available as part of The Fiery Furnaces Starter Bundle (you can purchase it here), which also contains a Fiery Furnaces tote bag and t-shirt. A portion of proceeds from sales of the bundle will be donated to Black Lives Matter and AACM Chicago.

The Fiery Furnaces were set to return to the stage for a hometown performance at Pitchfork Music Festival this July but the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus. The band’s last performance was nearly a decade ago at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona.

