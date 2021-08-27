The Fiery Furnaces announce first tour dates in over ten years

The Fiery Furnaces have announce their first set of tour dates in over ten years.

The sibling duo made up of Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger will tour the US this autumn, with dates in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. For all dates they will be supported by special guest, Fred Armisen.

The group had also previously been announced for Pitchfork Music Festival next month.

Speaking about the tour, the duo said: “We’re very excited to be playing again, to get a chance to do new things with old stuff, or old things with new people.

“We’re very happy to have Fred opening the shows. We’ll be six on stage, joined by Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee, and Cameron Wisch.”

Tickets for the gigs go on sale this Friday here.

The duo also shared mournful song, ‘The Fortune Teller’s Revenge’ yesterday (August 26), a previous B-side which has now been released as a standalone single.

The song was released on physical copies of the band’s 2020 project, ‘Down at the So and So on Somewhere.’

It’s now being released as a standalone on Jack White’s record label, Third Man Records.

The tour dates for the group can be seen here:

SEPTEMBER

9 – Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago

NOVEMBER

11 – Brooklyn Steel, New York

15 – Thalia Hall, Chicago

17 – El Rey Theatrem, Los Angeles

White meanwhile recently announced the opening of a new Third Man Records Store in London.

The shop will be the record label’s third outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.

Located on 1 Marshall Street in Soho, London (W1F 9BA), the new Third Man Records Store will officially open to the public on September 25.

The store has been personally designed by White with the aim of “creating a physical space to help keep record sales and live performances alive after such a tough period for everyone”.