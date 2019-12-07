Trending:

The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally join forces for ‘Deap Lips’ collaborative album

Stream the single 'Hope Hell High'

Charlotte Krol
(R) Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lip. (L) Lindsey Troy of Deap Vally. CREDIT: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage; Steve Jennings/WireImage

The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally will release a joint album under a new project called Deap Lips.

Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of the band have paired up with Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards for Deap Lips. Their eponymous album will be released on March 13, 2020.

It’s not the first time The Flaming Lips have collaborated with artists for full albums. Previous collaborations have seen them co-write and release records with Miley Cyrus, Neon Indian and Stardeath & White Dwarf.

Along with the news announcement Deap Lips have shared their first single, called ‘Hope Hell High’, which you can stream below.

‘Deap Lips’ tracklist:
01. Home Thru Hell
02. One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators
03. Shit Talkin
04. Hope Hell High
05. Motherfuckers Got to Go
06. Love Is a Mind Control
07. Wandering Witches
08. The Pusher
09. Not a Natural Man
10. There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong

The Flaming Lips released their fifteenth studio album, ‘King’s Mouth’, in July. In a four-star review NME’s Mark Beaumont wrote: “King’s Mouth…finds the band more playful, cinematic and cohesive than they’ve been since ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’.”

