The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally join forces for ‘Deap Lips’ collaborative album

The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally will release a joint album under a new project called Deap Lips.

Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of the band have paired up with Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards for Deap Lips. Their eponymous album will be released on March 13, 2020.

It’s not the first time The Flaming Lips have collaborated with artists for full albums. Previous collaborations have seen them co-write and release records with Miley Cyrus, Neon Indian and Stardeath & White Dwarf.

Advertisement

Along with the news announcement Deap Lips have shared their first single, called ‘Hope Hell High’, which you can stream below.

‘Deap Lips’ tracklist:

01. Home Thru Hell

02. One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators

03. Shit Talkin

04. Hope Hell High

05. Motherfuckers Got to Go

06. Love Is a Mind Control

07. Wandering Witches

08. The Pusher

09. Not a Natural Man

10. There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong

The Flaming Lips released their fifteenth studio album, ‘King’s Mouth’, in July. In a four-star review NME’s Mark Beaumont wrote: “King’s Mouth…finds the band more playful, cinematic and cohesive than they’ve been since ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’.”