The Flaming Lips announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2022

The Flaming Lips have announced a string of UK and Ireland tour dates that will kick off in 2022 after a tour of North America.

The band took to social media earlier today (May 3) to announce they will be heading out on tour in support of their most recent album ‘American Head’.

The tour will begin with a series of US dates in late 2021, before proceeding into 2022 with shows in the UK and Ireland, starting in Leeds on May 25 and ending in Ireland on July 22, with a stop at London’s O2 Kentish Town in between.

The dates, which you can see in full below, follow the Oklahoma shows The Flaming Lips performed during the coronavirus pandemic, in which both the band and audience stood in protective bubbles for the concert’s duration.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Flaming Lips 'American Head American Tour 2021-22'! Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, May 7th, 10am local time. https://t.co/FSRauJ58Kj for ticket links and more info. pic.twitter.com/2czAGTW9dO — The Flaming Lips (@theflaminglips) May 3, 2021

The band has also announced the first ever vinyl release of ‘The Soft Bulletin Companion’, a promo record of rarities that accompanied their 1999 album ‘The Soft Bulletin’. Pressed onto a silver double-LP, it will be released exclusively on Record Store Day June 12, with a wider release slated for later in the year.

See the band’s full list of tour dates, including those in North America, below:

UK DATES

MAY, 2022

25 – Leeds, Stylus

26 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

30 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

JUNE. 2022

01 – Bexhill, De la Warr Pavilion

02 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

JULY 2022

22 – Galway, Galway Int’l Arts Fest

You can purchase tickets for the UK dates here.

NORTH AMERICA DATES

AUGUST, 2021

20 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

NOVEMBER, 2021

07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

08 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage A&E

12 – Syracuse, NY – Crouse Hinds Theater

13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theater

15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

18 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

20 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

MARCH, 2022

27 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

29 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

APRIL, 2022

01 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

02 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

04 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

05 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center

06 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

08 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

09 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

25 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

28 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

MAY, 2022

02 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

03 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

04 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

06 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

07 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Tickets for the US dates go on sale on May 7 – get them here.

Meanwhile, Flaming Lips, Courtney Marie Andrews, Low, Weyes Blood and Richard Thompson are among the names to have contributed bespoke covers to a new album celebrating the life and work of Bob Dylan.