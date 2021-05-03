The Flaming Lips announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2022

The Flaming Lips have announced a string of UK and Ireland tour dates that will kick off in 2022 after a tour of North America.
The band took to social media earlier today (May 3) to announce they will be heading out on tour in support of their most recent album ‘American Head’.
The tour will begin with a series of US dates in late 2021, before proceeding into 2022 with shows in the UK and Ireland, starting in Leeds on May 25 and ending in Ireland on July 22, with a stop at London’s O2 Kentish Town in between.
The dates, which you can see in full below, follow the Oklahoma shows The Flaming Lips performed during the coronavirus pandemic, in which both the band and audience stood in protective bubbles for the concert’s duration.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The Flaming Lips 'American Head American Tour 2021-22'!
Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, May 7th, 10am local time. https://t.co/FSRauJ58Kj for ticket links and more info. pic.twitter.com/2czAGTW9dO
— The Flaming Lips (@theflaminglips) May 3, 2021
The band has also announced the first ever vinyl release of ‘The Soft Bulletin Companion’, a promo record of rarities that accompanied their 1999 album ‘The Soft Bulletin’. Pressed onto a silver double-LP, it will be released exclusively on Record Store Day June 12, with a wider release slated for later in the year.
See the band’s full list of tour dates, including those in North America, below:
UK DATES
MAY, 2022
25 – Leeds, Stylus
26 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
30 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
JUNE. 2022
01 – Bexhill, De la Warr Pavilion
02 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
JULY 2022
22 – Galway, Galway Int’l Arts Fest
You can purchase tickets for the UK dates here.
NORTH AMERICA DATES
AUGUST, 2021
20 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre
21 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas
NOVEMBER, 2021
07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
08 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage A&E
12 – Syracuse, NY – Crouse Hinds Theater
13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theater
15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
18 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS
20 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater
MARCH, 2022
27 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
29 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
APRIL, 2022
01 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
02 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
04 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
05 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center
06 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
08 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
09 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
25 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
28 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
MAY, 2022
02 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
03 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
04 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
06 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
07 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Tickets for the US dates go on sale on May 7 – get them here.
