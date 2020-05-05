The Flaming Lips cover George Jones for new film ‘Arkansas’

The Flaming Lips have today (May 5) released a cover of the George Jones classic ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’.

The song will be featured as part of the new film Arkansas, a dark-comedy about drug trafficking in America’s South, starring Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughan and Clark Duke. The Flaming Lips can be seen performing on stage in a scene taken from the film. Watch the video below.

The film, based on John Brandon’s best-seller, is actor Clark Duke’s (Kick-Ass, The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine) directorial debut. The description in The Flaming Lips’ video says the plot of Arkansas “weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends”.

It isn’t the first time the ‘Lips have put their spin on a classic cover. Last year, the Wayne Coyne-fronted band paid tribute to indie pioneer Daniel Johnston with a rendition of his seminal track ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’.

In recent years, The Flaming Lips have also paid homage to the likes of The Beach Boys and The Beatles with covers of well-known songs. They have also performed works by David Bowie on several occasions.

Last year, The Flaming Lips celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of their seminal album ‘The Soft Bulletin’.



Arkansas is out on May 5.