The Flaming Lips held the first “space bubble” concert in Oklahoma City last night (January 22).

The concept for the show took inspiration from frontman Wayne Coyne’s own bubble, in which he usually rolls over the crowd in during the band’s gigs.

Last night’s gig saw the band reutilise that bubble to hold a coronavirus-safe show, with audience members in their own inflatable balls.

Taking place at Oklahoma City’s Criterion venue, fans watched the show from 100 of the “space bubbles”, each of which could fit up to three pool. The band also performed from their own balls on stage.

During the show, the band played songs from throughout their back catalogue and covered Daniel Johnston’s ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’. It would have been Johnston’s 60th birthday yesterday.

Coyne also held up silver balloons that spelt out “FUCK YOU COVID-19” and “FUCK YEAH OKLAHOMA CITY” during the concert.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that a film crew was present recording the show, suggesting professionally shot footage could be released in the future. The Flaming Lips will hold another “space bubble” show at the same venue tonight – see below for photos, videos and the setlist from last night.

The Flaming Lips played:

‘Race For The Prize’

‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Pt. 1’

‘Flowers Of Neptune 6’

‘True Love Will Find You In The End’

‘She Don’t Use Jelly’

‘Will You Return/When You Come Down’

‘The Gash’

‘All We Have Is Now’

‘Feeling Yourself Disintegrate’

‘There Should Be Unicorns’

‘Are You A Hypnotist??’

‘Waitin’ For A Superman’

‘Do You Realize??’

Coyne spoke about the shows last month, saying they were “safer than going to the fucking grocery store”.

“I think in the beginning we were really focused on, ‘How do we get these people in there and make sure they’re safe and make sure it’s fun and make sure it works for everybody?’,” he added.