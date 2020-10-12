The Flaming Lips announce summer London show for 2021

The Flaming Lips have announced a new show in London for summer 2021.

The Oklahoma band were already set to return to these shores next summer after their UK and Ireland tour this year was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flaming Lips, who released their latest album ‘American Head’ last month, have today (October 12) added an extra show to accompany the rearranged July 2021 dates.

The band’s extra tour date will see them play at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Friday July 23, 2021.

Tickets for the gig will go on general sale this Friday (October 16) at 10am.

You can see The Flaming Lips’ 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates below.

July 2021

17 – Festival Big Top, Galway

19 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

20 – Leeds Uni Stylus, Leeds

21 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

23 – O2 Forum, London

25 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

Last week The Flaming Lips announced that they were planning a gig in their hometown of Oklahoma City which would see audience members being encased in giant, COVID-secure bubbles.

In an interview with Brooklyn Vegan, frontman Wayne Coyne explained “the place that we’re at at the moment, it holds almost 4,000 people, but it only holds a hundred space bubbles. So it’s a lot of space in there.”

Coyne later added of the potential live show format: “I mean, I’m not suggesting the whole world should do it this way. I’m just saying the Flaming Lips can try it this way, and if you like our music, you can come see us. You’ll have to be in one of these space bubbles, but maybe that’ll be a good thing.”