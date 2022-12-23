The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne tells story of Jack White giving him a fibre-optic Jesus at a Beck show

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne has told the story of Jack White giving him a fibre-optic Jesus at a Beck show.

The tale was immortalised in the appropriately-titled Flaming Lips rarity ‘Thank You Jack White (For The Fiber-Optic Jesus That You Gave Me)’, which is included in the band’s new 20th anniversary edition of ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’.

In a new interview with Consequence, Coyne recounted the tale that inspired the song, explaining: “Right, well, we were in Detroit playing with Beck. We did this tour with Beck when his ‘Sea Changes’ album came out and our ‘Yoshimi’ album had just come out. The Flaming Lips were opening up for Beck, but then also we were Beck’s group.

“So, we’d go out there and play for 45 minutes as The Flaming Lips, and then we’d shuffle a bunch of stuff around on stage and Beck would walk out and we’d do Beck songs, [which is] a lot to do. It’s a big endeavour; a lot of songs to learn, a lot of instruments changing, a lot of stuff. Kind of a clusterfuck of a tour. But I think by the time we got to Detroit, we had kind of gotten over trying to make it as great as we could. It was kinda like, “Well, it’s gonna be as good as it’s gonna be.” And we started to have fun instead.”

Coyne went on: “So we’re in Detroit, and that’s where Jack White used to live. He came to the show and, I have to say, I’m not sure he got the fiber-optic Jesus for me. I think he just had it. He definitely was there to be backstage with Beck. And I don’t know if he expected us to be backstage or if he thought about it or even cared. This was one of the places where we would all sort of be together in a backstage area.

“A lot of these places were like, Beck would be in one area and we’d be in another. But in this one, we were kind of jammed together, so I’m not positive Jack White really knew he was gonna give that to me. I think he had it and then he sort of was like, “Oh, hey, you want this?” It’s just always a little bit awkward, you know? I think Beck is awkward. And Jack is great, but he’s aggressive. He’ll be the first to talk in a room. It was an awkward, weird moment because I think Jack was trying to include Beck, and Beck was trying to be cooler than he was or something, and we just didn’t care by then.”