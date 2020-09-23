The Four Seasons’ Tommy DeVito dies at the age of 92 after COVID-19 battle

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has died at the age of 92 after he contracted COVID-19.

The singer passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas on Monday night, his representatives have confirmed.

DeVito joined forces with bandmate Frankie Valli in 1956, before they formed the Four Seasons in 1960 alongside Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi. They went on to become one of America’s most popular doo-wop groups of the sixties – with hits such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Oh What A Night’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’.

The band’s story was later immortalised in the award-winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’, which was adapted for the big screen by Clint Eastwood in 2014.

Confirming DeVito’s passing, Gaudio and Valli wrote: “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed.

“We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.”

His friend Alfredo Nittoli posted on Facebook: “My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night. With deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room. I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey.”

DeVito was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, along with the rest of the Four Seasons.