The Front Bottoms announce 2021 US tour, share new single ‘Voodoo Magic’

The Front Bottoms have announced their return to the touring circuit with 31 dates across North America later this year, alongside the release of a new track titled ‘Voodoo Magic’.
In true Front Bottoms fashion, ‘Voodoo Magic’ sees the band put a summery spin on a tedious topic, as frontman Brian Sella waxes lyrical about his bad luck over a bed of bright lead guitars and energetic percussion.
The track also features some musical input from Matt Skiba (of Alkaline Trio and Blink-182 fame), who joins Sella and drummer Mat Uychich on guitar.
Watch the animated music video for ‘Voodoo Magic’, directed by James Blagden, below:
‘Voodoo Magic’ lands as The Front Bottoms’ first material to follow their fifth studio album, ‘In Sickness & In Flames’, which they released last August through Fueled By Ramen. It delivered four singles: ‘Camouflage’, ‘Everyone Blooms’, ‘Montgomery Forever’ and ‘Fairbanks, Alaska’.
In her four-star review for NME, writer Samantha Maine lauded ‘In Sickness & In Flames’ as “a sharp and unflinching collection that harks back to the magic of their 2011 self-titled debut”.
The Front Bottoms will take ‘Voodoo Magic’ to the stage this August, when they make an appearance at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago, joining acts like the Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.
The folk-punks have also announced their own string of headlining shows for the US, hitting venues in 31 cities throughout September and October. Tickets for the tour will be available starting tomorrow (June 11) at noon local time, however a presale is already underway for members of the band’s Motorcycle Club fan club.
The Front Bottoms’ 2021 tour dates are:
AUGUST
Sunday 8 – Chicago, Lollapalooza
SEPTEMBER
Tuesday 14 – New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall
Wednesday 15 – New York, NY, Pier 17
Friday 17 – Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore Silver Spring
Saturday 18 – Richmond, VA, The National
Sunday 19 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
Tuesday 21 – Tampa, FL, The Ritz Ybor
Wednesday 22 – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
Thursday 23 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade
Friday 24 – Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl
Sunday 26 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
Monday 27 – Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Live
Tuesday 28 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s
Thursday 30 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
OCTOBER
Friday 1 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues
Saturday 2 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
Sunday 3 – Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre
Tuesday 5 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
Thursday 7 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
Friday 8 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
Sunday 10 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union
Monday 11 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
Wednesday 13 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
Thursday 14 – Lawrence, KS, The Granada
Friday 15 – TBD, IL, Venue TBD
Saturday 16 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant
Monday 18 – Detroit, MIC, The Fillmore
Tuesday 19 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom
Thursday 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Stage AE
Friday 22 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
Saturday 23 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium
Sunday 24 – Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom