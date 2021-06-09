The Front Bottoms announce 2021 US tour, share new single ‘Voodoo Magic’

The Front Bottoms have announced their return to the touring circuit with 31 dates across North America later this year, alongside the release of a new track titled ‘Voodoo Magic’.

In true Front Bottoms fashion, ‘Voodoo Magic’ sees the band put a summery spin on a tedious topic, as frontman Brian Sella waxes lyrical about his bad luck over a bed of bright lead guitars and energetic percussion.

The track also features some musical input from Matt Skiba (of Alkaline Trio and Blink-182 fame), who joins Sella and drummer Mat Uychich on guitar.

Watch the animated music video for ‘Voodoo Magic’, directed by James Blagden, below:

‘Voodoo Magic’ lands as The Front Bottoms’ first material to follow their fifth studio album, ‘In Sickness & In Flames’, which they released last August through Fueled By Ramen. It delivered four singles: ‘Camouflage’, ‘Everyone Blooms’, ‘Montgomery Forever’ and ‘Fairbanks, Alaska’.

In her four-star review for NME, writer Samantha Maine lauded ‘In Sickness & In Flames’ as “a sharp and unflinching collection that harks back to the magic of their 2011 self-titled debut”.

The Front Bottoms will take ‘Voodoo Magic’ to the stage this August, when they make an appearance at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago, joining acts like the Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

The folk-punks have also announced their own string of headlining shows for the US, hitting venues in 31 cities throughout September and October. Tickets for the tour will be available starting tomorrow (June 11) at noon local time, however a presale is already underway for members of the band’s Motorcycle Club fan club.

The Front Bottoms’ 2021 tour dates are:

AUGUST

Sunday 8 – Chicago, Lollapalooza

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 14 – New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall

Wednesday 15 – New York, NY, Pier 17

Friday 17 – Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday 18 – Richmond, VA, The National

Sunday 19 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

Tuesday 21 – Tampa, FL, The Ritz Ybor

Wednesday 22 – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

Thursday 23 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

Friday 24 – Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday 26 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

Monday 27 – Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Live

Tuesday 28 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s

Thursday 30 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues

Saturday 2 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday 3 – Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

Tuesday 5 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

Thursday 7 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

Friday 8 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

Sunday 10 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

Monday 11 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

Wednesday 13 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

Thursday 14 – Lawrence, KS, The Granada

Friday 15 – TBD, IL, Venue TBD

Saturday 16 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

Monday 18 – Detroit, MIC, The Fillmore

Tuesday 19 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom

Thursday 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Stage AE

Friday 22 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

Saturday 23 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium

Sunday 24 – Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom