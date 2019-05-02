Listen to The Futureheads’ first new song in seven years, ‘Jekyll’

The Sunderland four-piece announced their return to action earlier this year

The Futureheads have released their first new song since confirming their return earlier this year – listen to ‘Jekyll’ below.

The Sunderland four-piece ended their hiatus in January as they told fans that they’d been working on their upcoming sixth studio album – their first since 2012’s ‘Rant’. A slew of comeback tour dates have also been announced.

With their first live show set to take place tomorrow night (May 3) at the opening party of Newcastle’s new music festival Hit The North, The Futureheads have now released the single ‘Jekyll’ – their first new song since 2012. Listen below:

Speaking about the track, frontman Barry Hyde said: “[It’s] a violent song about my childhood disgust at the grinning, jeering faces of certain fellow primary school students (even the nice ones) whenever there was a playground fight. It left a scar in my psyche that I just can’t shake.

“A song for the animal part of us all. With love from The Futureheads.”

You can see The Futureheads’ upcoming UK tour dates below.

May

3 – Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne

4 – Sugarmill, Stoke

28 – Globe, Cardiff

29 – Garage, London

30 – Concorde 2, Brighton

31 – Waterfront, Norwich

June

1 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

In a message to fans in January, the band stated: “Over the past 12 months we’ve been chipping away at our 6th album. It is the culmination of every ounce of energy we have: a return, we hope, to bombastic, daring, creative righteousness.

“We are almost finished. We are in love with this record. We believe in it.”