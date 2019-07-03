The Gallagher rift intensifies as Noel strikes back at Liam – “you were always good at intimidating women”

It's all kicking off.

Noel Gallagher has responded after Liam allegedly threatened his wife in a message sent to the singer’s daughter.

Posting on Twitter, Noel shared a screen-shot of a WhatsApp exchange which sees Liam warning his brother’s wife Sara Macdonald to be “very careful” after she described the former Oasis frontman as a “fat twat” following his Glastonbury performance on Saturday night.

The message, which was reportedly sent to Noel’s daughter Anais, states: “Tell your step Mam to be very careful.”

In a second image posted by Noel, the High Flying Birds singer then directly responds to Liam and says he was “always good at intimidating women”.

He also directly addresses an incident from last year, when Liam was accused of grabbing girlfriend Debbie Gwyther by the throat in a nightclub corridor.

“You’re sending threatening intimidating messages via my teenage daughter now are you?”, Noel wrote.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“You always were good at intimidating women though eh? What were you planning on doing anyway? Grabbing my wife by the throat to show her who’s boss… or maybe trying to waddle through our double gates and performing ‘Shitwave’ in the communal garden or daubing your wank lyrics on the toilet walls?”

He adds: “If I wake up to find one of the kids gerbils upside on the cheese board with a knife in it, I’ll be sure to inform the local care in the community officer.

“And don’t try and kidnap the cat either, we’ve just employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer. Enjoy the summer Big Tits. Catch up soon.”

This comes after Liam said that Noel’s wife Sara MacDonald was “the reason Oasis is no longer” – calling her “a witch”, “proper dark” and saying that she “had a screw loose”. He later added that she was “up there with Putin“.

Despite Liam’s repeated pleas to “get the big O back together“, Noel confirmed that there’s “not a cat in hell’s chance”.

“At the beginning I would have said to my management, there’s a magic number,” Noel told Mojo. “If it reaches that magic number I’ll do it. Give me a shout. A couple of monster gigs. Even a tour of the big cities, a world tour, stadiums, burn a load of money, buy a yacht, buy a plane, and another house, then go back to what I’m doing. Easy. I wouldn’t even have to travel with the c**t.”

He continued: “That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid left in my pocket I’d rather go busking. No way, I can’t do it.”

Meanwhile, Liam will head out on a massive arena tour later this year.